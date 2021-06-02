Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Velma V. Morrison Center Presents DANCE BOISE

Featuring talent from Ballet Idaho, Led, Idaho Dance Theatre, Project Flux, Andrew Nemr, and Global Lounge.

Jun. 2, 2021  

The Velma V. Morrison Center Presents DANCE BOISE

Check out a brand new dance festival, Dance Boise! A gathering featuring performances by Boise dance companies for the Boise community. Presented by the Morrison Center and curated by Brett Perry.

Brett Perry has called Boise home for 13 years and loves it. He is currently working as a freelance dancer working and touring with local and national companies. Brett is also a farmhand at Meadowlark Farm in Nampa. He is extremely grateful to the Morrison Center for helping make Dance Boise a reality.

Dance Boise will feature multiple pieces performed by Ballet Idaho, LED, Idaho Dance Theatre, Project Flux, Andrew Nemr, and Global Lounge.

This FREE event is taking place at the open air Centennial Amphitheatre, located on the Boise State University campus adjacent to the Boise Greenbelt between Albertsons Library and Taylor Hall (just east of the Friendship Bridge).

Parking is free, however biking or walking to the event is encouraged - please use the lot behind the Albertsons library or the Morrison Center lot for car parking.

Learn more at MorrisonCenter.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings
Hayley Podschun
Hayley Podschun
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet

Related Articles View More Boise Stories
Sun Valley Music Festival Announces Concert Schedule And Repertoire For Summer Season Photo

Sun Valley Music Festival Announces Concert Schedule And Repertoire For Summer Season

BWW Previews: SUMMER OF DANCE at Boise State University Photo

BWW Previews: SUMMER OF DANCE at Boise State University

Community Orchestra at Firth Will Perform a Spring Concert This Weekend Photo

Community Orchestra at Firth Will Perform a Spring Concert This Weekend

Ballet Idaho Releases Final Digital Work of the 20-21 Season Photo

Ballet Idaho Releases Final Digital Work of the 20-21 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Maria Wirries Brings Solo Show to Feinstein's/54 Below This July
  • The Verdon Fosse Legacy Announces Summer 2021 Residency At Broadway Dance Center
  • HAUS OF DUST to Launch In June
  • Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Announces in Person Performances in June