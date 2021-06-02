The Velma V. Morrison Center Presents DANCE BOISE

Check out a brand new dance festival, Dance Boise! A gathering featuring performances by Boise dance companies for the Boise community. Presented by the Morrison Center and curated by Brett Perry.

Brett Perry has called Boise home for 13 years and loves it. He is currently working as a freelance dancer working and touring with local and national companies. Brett is also a farmhand at Meadowlark Farm in Nampa. He is extremely grateful to the Morrison Center for helping make Dance Boise a reality.

Dance Boise will feature multiple pieces performed by Ballet Idaho, LED, Idaho Dance Theatre, Project Flux, Andrew Nemr, and Global Lounge.

This FREE event is taking place at the open air Centennial Amphitheatre, located on the Boise State University campus adjacent to the Boise Greenbelt between Albertsons Library and Taylor Hall (just east of the Friendship Bridge).

Parking is free, however biking or walking to the event is encouraged - please use the lot behind the Albertsons library or the Morrison Center lot for car parking.

Learn more at MorrisonCenter.com.