The performance is set for August 31, 2023.

Aug. 01, 2023

The Beach Boys come to the Morrison Center this month. The performance is set for August 31, 2023.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half-century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon, are bringing their shows to fans worldwide.

Since the band's co-founder, lead singer, and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, "Surfin'" (1961), dozens of the bands' chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: "Surfin' USA," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda," "Barbara Ann," "Good Vibrations," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Rock and Roll Music" and "Kokomo."

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2001 Grammy Awards. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EEMI's30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, or David Marks.




