TVCT Receives $5000 Union Pacific Grant

Treasure Valley Children's Theater (TVCT) has been awarded a generous grant of $5000 to support new and existing after school Drama Club programs around Idaho’s Treasure Valley. The funding will go towards operational costs for after school Drama Club programs at Title I schools, as well as scholarship support for Drama Club students around the valley. This grant is a significant step towards the organization’s mission of increasing access to arts education opportunities by addressing physical and financial barriers.

The grant, funded through the Union Pacific Local Grants Program, demonstrates community partners’ willingness to invest in TVCT’s vision and is a nod towards the significance of their mission. TVCT remains committed to enriching the lives of young individuals in our community through the transformative power of theater. The organization exercises this value in all of their programming through their “No Child Turned Away” policy, which ensures that no student will be prohibited from participating in TVCT programming due to inability to pay. The Union Pacific Grant is a large step forward in extending the reach of TVCT’s programming and expanding their work of eliminating access barriers to the arts.

This grant also comes at an exciting time of growth for TVCT. At the start of September, the organization ushered in a new era with the announcement of both a new executive director and an upcoming move to a new studio space off of Overland Road. As of September 2023, TVCT’s board welcomes executive director Allison Terenzio, who will be spearheading the move and continuing to work towards implementing TVCT’s mission through programming like those supported by the Union Pacific grant. For more information about Terenzio, TVCT’s new Star Garnet Studio, and how these changes will benefit our community, please visit TVCT’s press page here.

For more information about Treasure Valley Children's Theater, their mission, and ongoing projects, please visit TreasureValleyChildrensTheater.com.