THE RIVER BRIDE Comes to the Morrison Center This Month

The River Bride presented by the Department of Theatre, Film and Creative Writing.

Three days before a wedding, a handsome and mysterious man is fished from the Amazon River. Set once upon a time in a small Brazilian fishing village, The River Bride is a tale of true love, regret and two sisters who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts.

Boise State students with valid ID, staff and faculty and eligible for one free ticket. Free ticket is available at the Morrison Center Box Office in advance only, up to the day prior to the performance. Tickets at the door for Boise State students will be $5.00, staff and faculty $23.00 (includes ticketing fees).

Beginning August 12, 2021, facial coverings must be worn in indoor public spaces owned or controlled by the university as well as in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Learn more at https://www.morrisoncenter.com/events/detail/the-river-bride.