Sun Valley Museum of Art Has Canceled All Public Gatherings

In order to act collectively to slow the spread of COVID-19, Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) and Company of Fools (CoF), have opted to cancel all organized public gatherings (concerts, openings, classes) through Saturday, April 18. SVMoA's top priority is the health and well-being of the Wood River Valley community.

The Museum and Company of Fools will remain closed to the public and will continue to re-evaluate and make any necessary adjustments as events develop. The Museum's newest exhibition, Free Play which was scheduled to open Friday, March 20th will open as soon as the threat from Covid 19 has passed, following CDC guidelines.

"These are challenging times, particularly for local nonprofit organizations who are always pushing to do as much as they can on shoe string budgets. Choosing to cancel ticketed events, annual festivals and fundraisers are difficult choices for these organizations," said Christine Davis-Jeffers, Executive Director at Sun Valley Museum of Art. "This community has always done an incredible job of taking care of one another. As we move through this moment please consider the organizations that make this community the rich, vibrant, stimulating place that it is and consider donating the value of your ticket or event pass back to the presenting organizations or send a little extra to those organizations who have had to cancel annual fundraisers. If we all lean in, we can all carry each other."

Following is a detailed list of all canceled programs through April 17:

CONCERT: We Banjo 3, Tuesday and Wednesday, March 17 & 18, 7:30 p.m.

ARTIST TALK with Tucker Nichols, Thursday, March 19, 5:30 p.m.

GALLERY WALK & OPENING CELEBRATION: Free Play, Friday, March 20, 5:00 p.m.

CRAFT SERIES WORKSHOP: BOOK ART SERIES-Bookbinding with (Re)purpose, Saturday, March 28, 9:30 a.m.

COMPANY OF FOOLS SPECIAL EVENT: Fools Day, Wednesday, April 1, 5:30 p.m.

FILM: Love Gilda, Thursday, April 2, 4:30 & 7:00 p.m.

EVENING EXHIBITION TOUR: Free Play, Thursday, April 2, 5:30 p.m.

FAMILY PROGRAM: Afternoon Art (for families and kids ages 5-12), Friday, April 3, 2:30 p.m.

MUSEUM-BASED ART THERAPY WORKSHOP: Stepping Out of the Frame, Tuesday, April 7, 14 & 21, 2:00 p.m.

ADULT CLASS: Doodle and Drink, Wednesday, April 8, 5:30 p.m.

FAMILY PROGRAM: Look, Play, Create!, Thursday, April 9, 10:00 a.m.

PANEL DISCUSSION: Play Grounds, Thursday, April 9, 6:00 p.m.

FAMILY PROGRAM: Afternoon Art (for families and kids ages 5-12), Friday, April 10, 2:30 p.m.

SPRING OPEN STUDIO: Figure Drawing, Wednesday, April 15, 6:00 p.m.

COMPANY OF FOOLS: Theatre Appreciation Class, Thursday, April 16, 6:00 p.m.

TEEN WORKSHOP: Get Decked - Acrylic Painting with Bob Dix (for kids in grades 6-12), Saturday, April 18, 10:00 a.m.

FAMILY DAY: The World is a Playground! (for families & kids ages 3-12 yrs old), Saturday, April 18, 11:00 a.m.

For those who have purchased tickets to events between now and April 18, please contact the Sun Valley Museum of Art to make a donation or request a refund.

As this is an ever changing situation, please check for updates on the Sun Valley Museum of Art website, svmoa.org, or call 208.726.9491.





