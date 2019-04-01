Stage Coach Theatre Announcing Its 39th Season Plays

Announcing Season 39 Plays at Stage Coach Theatre!

1. Cahoots. A comedy. Written by Rick Johnson. Directed by Dan Allers. Runs 3 weeks: Aug. 23 - Sept. 7, 2019. Adult situations and language.

2. Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical. A musical. Musical, book and lyrics written by Leslie Bricusse. Music written by Frank Wildhorn. Directed by Kelliey Chavez. Runs 4 weeks: Oct. 4 - Oct. 26, 2019. Adult situations and language.

3. A Christmas Carol. A dramatic comedy. Written by by Patrick Barlow. Directed by Curtis Ransom. Runs four weeks: Nov. 22 - Dec. 14, 2019. Adult situations and language.

4. Exit The Body. An American Farce. Written by Fred Carmichael. Directed by Jeff Thomson. Runs four weeks: Jan. 10 - Feb. 1, 2020. Adult situations and language.

5. Invisible Eddie. A British comedy. Written by Becky Kimsey. Directed by Becky Kimsey. Runs three weeks: Feb. 28 - March 14, 2020. Adult situations and language.

6. Loves, Lies & The Doctor's Dilemma. A comedic farce. Written by Michael Parker & Susan Parker. Directed by Christy Foster. Runs three weeks: April 10 - April 25, 2020. Adult situations and language.

7. All Shook Up - A Musical. Written by Joe DiPietro. Music by Stephen Oremus. Directed by Kelliey Chavez. Runs for four weeks: May 22 - June 13, 2020. Adult adult situations and language.

8. Moonlight & Magnolias. A comedy. Written by Ron Hutchinson. Directed by Greg Culet. Runs three weeks: July 10 - July 25, 2020. Adult situations and language.

Tickets: www.stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of The Capitol Bar.

Ticket Prices: $15.00 and Musicals $20.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com.

