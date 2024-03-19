Sara Bruner Named Producing Artistic Director Designate for Great Lakes Theater, Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festiva

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great Lakes Theater (GLT), Idaho Shakespeare Festival (ISF), and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (LTSF) have announced the appointment of Sara Bruner as the Producing Artistic Director Designate. Coinciding with this announcement is the news of Charles Fee's retirement as Producing Artistic Director of Great Lakes Theater, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, effective at the end of the 2025-2026 season. As part of a planned succession, Bruner will seamlessly transition into the role of Producing Artistic Director at the end of Fee's tenure.

A formal announcement celebrating Fee's retirement and legacy will be released nearer his retirement date.

"I am overjoyed by the Boards' decision to appoint Sara as my successor!" Fee expresses. "It has been clear to me for many years that Sara has the skills, the passion, the creativity and grit necessary to take on leadership at the highest level of our companies. As a theater-maker, Sara is simply one of the most talented artists I have had the privilege to work with. As a colleague in leadership, I rely on Sara as a trusted and talented collaborator and sounding board – I can count on her to challenge me and champion our companies at every moment of decision. Her appetite to learn and embrace our unique producing model has been voracious during her tenure as Associate Artistic Director. I have no doubt that the future of our companies will be in secure hands moving forward!"

Bruner has a long, rich history with each company, evident in her extensive tenure with all three as an actor, director, Artistic Associate and, most currently, Associate Artistic Director. In this current role for all three organizations, she has worked alongside Fee to lead the artistic endeavors for these organizations over the past few years by spearheading casting, play selection, contract negotiation and budgeting, among many other efforts.

"On behalf of the entire Great Lakes Theater Board, I am thrilled that Sara Bruner will succeed Charlie Fee when he retires in a few years, continuing Mr. Fee's outstanding artistic leadership," says Kim Bixenstine, President of Great Lakes Theater's Board of Trustees. "Ms. Bruner brings a long history with Great Lakes Theater and its two sister companies, Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, a wealth of theater experience and financial expertise, and passion for our mission. There is no one better suited than Sara Bruner to lead Great Lakes Theater into the future."

Bruner has carved a distinct path through the theatrical world, significantly contributing to various disciplines. Along with her substantial time with GLT, ISF and LTSF, she was a company member of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for six years. Her directorial credits include significant productions such as Alice in Wonderland and the U.S. Premiere of The Children's Monologues at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Cake at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and Cabaret at Arizona Theatre Company. At GLT, ISF and LTSF, she has delighted audiences through her direction of many productions, such as Romeo and Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, Sense and Sensibility, The Tempest and Julius Caesar. Her directorial work reflects a unique blend of creativity, innovation and reverence for the classics.

Not only has Bruner left her mark as a director, but she has also demonstrated her prowess as an actor in over 100 productions on various prestigious stages. Her performances at renowned theaters such as Arena Stage, Berkeley Rep and Oregon Shakespeare Festival have earned her acclaim. Her roles, ranging from Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet to Norma McCorvey in ROE, showcase her versatility and dedication to the craft.

A firm believer in the power of theater to transform lives, Bruner has actively contributed to educational initiatives, particularly with ISF's outreach programs, which aim to bring the arts to underserved communities. Her dedication to community service and artistic innovation aligns perfectly with the missions of all three organizations.

"A celebrated figure in the arts, Sara also holds a special place in the Idaho Shakespeare Festival's heart, having fostered a cherished and long-standing connection with our organization throughout the years," reflects J. Kevin West, ISF's Board President. "Sara actually began her involvement with ISF as a teenager years ago. Having served in various capacities since then, Sara has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication and leadership. This deep understanding of our community and long-standing commitment to our mission makes her the perfect choice to lead us into a new chapter of artistic innovation and engagement."

Beyond her artistic endeavors, Bruner's accomplishments include receiving the prestigious Princess Grace Award in 2018 and earning an Executive MBA from Boise State University, underscoring her commitment to continuous growth and learning.

“I am truly humbled and thrilled to assume this new role,” Bruner shares. “I have a profound admiration for these organizations and have personally witnessed their tremendous impact on their communities. Together with Charlie and the incredible support of our Boards, staff and artists, I am eagerly looking forward to shaping the future of our companies with joy and intentionality.”

In her new role as Producing Artistic Director Designate, Bruner will collaborate with Fee to steer the organizations for the next two years. Together, they will work closely with the Boards of Trustees and staff to uphold the standard of high-quality theatrical productions, foster community connections and deliver engaging experiences to all three regions. Bruner's artistic vision, collaborative spirit and commitment to inclusivity position her as the ideal successor to lead these companies in their next chapter.

Chair of the LTSF Board of Directors, Patty Jansen, concludes, "As we express our deepest gratitude to Charlie for his lasting impact and artistic leadership, we also look with immense excitement to the future and the unique vision that Sara will bring to this role. This exciting transition promises a vibrant future for our artistic endeavors, and we are confident that this new chapter will be filled with continued artistic excellence and captivating experiences."

