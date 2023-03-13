Long Time Non-Profit Education Director Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing Director

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT), the only professional theater in 300 miles that focuses entirely on new and contemporary plays, welcomes Emily Mahon as its new Managing Director.

As Boise continues to experience unprecedented growth, BCT is expanding to serve the needs of a larger and more diverse community. Especially in a rapidly changing city like Boise, BCT wants to impress upon businesses, donors, and audiences how important it can be for Boise to be part of a national theatrical conversation. BCT is expanding in all areas - growing its education offerings, firmly establishing their BIPOC Playwrights Festival, widening its reading series, and committing to cross-organizational partnerships in Boise. As Managing Director, Emily will play a vital role in helping BCT with the planning and logistics of this growth.

"Emily has that rare combination of fierce intelligence matched by her great warmth and humor. It is the perfect blend to help lead the theater in its growth as we embark on our next 25 years. We couldn't be more excited to have her join the BCT family in this crucial role. Plus, I am a terrible singer so this will really up our game at acapella competitions," says Producing Artistic Director, Benjamin Burdick.

Both a performing artist and experienced professional, Emily comes to BCT after serving as education director at the Discovery Center of Idaho since her move to Boise in 2019. Prior to her move, she worked in multiple educational and leadership roles at major museums, performing arts venues, and cultural centers in and around Los Angeles, California, including the Bowers Museum, The Music Center, the Skirball Cultural Center, and served as President of the Museum Educators of Southern California. As a musician, she performed as a soprano soloist/section leader for the All Saints Episcopal Choir, Beverly Hills, sang with the LA Master Chorale, and performed as lead soprano for the 5-part jazz group Crescendo. Currently, she is in her second season singing with the Boise Phil Master Chorale. As an actress, she has performed in community theater at her hometown, Amarillo Little Theater, in Amarillo, Texas, in various roles including "Aldonza" in Man of La Mancha and can be found featured in numerous background scenes in movies and TV shows from the early 2000s including House, Rumor Has It, Gilmore Girls, The OC & Grey's Anatomy. Emily earned her bachelor's in music, vocal performance at Duquesne University.