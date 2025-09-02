Jacob McGaughey Receives Inaugural Ari Keever Trajectory Fellowship

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department and Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) have announced Jacob McGaughey as the inaugural recipient of the Ari Keever Trajectory Fellowship.

Made possible through the support of Trajectory Consulting and Solutions, LLC, and in collaboration with BCT and the University of Idaho College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences, the Department of Theatre Arts established the fellowship named in memory of Theatre Arts alumna Ari Keever.

“Ari was an energetic child who never quite fit in,” said Kristi Kicker, Ari’s mother. “She didn’t have many friends when she was young, but she always tried to make everyone laugh.” Ari started dancing at the age of 3, becoming a competitive dancer at the age of 6. Even though she had friends in the dance industry, Kicker said Ari never truly found her place until she entered the world of theatre at the age of 19. “She found like-minded, crazy, free-spirited people. She found home,” Kicker said. “Ari was 28 when she graduated from the U of I with her BFA in Theatre Arts.”

Ari was a bright light who graced U of I stages in recent years. She brought joy and radiance to her work in the classroom and in productions. Not long after she graduated with her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts, she began her professional acting career with BCT.

“She was living her dream,” Kicker said. “Ari was taken from us suddenly on April 1st, 2020, but she has left a legacy that we hope we can all carry on. She never missed an opportunity to make new friends, smile at a stranger, fight for the underdog, take on a new challenge, and work hard for what she wanted. She lived her short 29 years to their fullest, taking every opportunity to grow, love, and laugh.”

The Ari Keever Trajectory Fellowship at BCT, made possible by the generosity of Daniel Haley and Julie Cary at Trajectory Consulting & Solutions, LLC, supports the creative and educational goals of passionate young theatre artists into the future.

“Ari’s positivity and personality uplifted others, which is why we (Trajectory Consulting & Solutions, LLC) are proud to be major supporters of this fellowship celebrating Ari’s life and ensuring her story continues,” Haley said. “Congratulations to Jacob on being the first recipient of this award and torchbearer for Ari’s ever-burning light.”

McGaughey, who performed in U of I productions in roles including Hally (Master Harold... and the Boys), Lucas (The Addams Family: A New Musical), and Nino Quincampoix (Amelie), said this opportunity will allow him to learn and grow in his love of theatre. “I have the privilege of honoring Ari Keever and her legacy through this fellowship by creating theatre in her name, as well as by helping to define what this fellowship means for future recipients,” McGaughey said. “I am very excited to start working down in Boise, and I am so grateful to the University of Idaho, Boise Contemporary Theatre, and Trajectory Consulting & Solutions for creating this honor and allowing me to inaugurate it into something special for students, artists, families, and the community now and for years to come.”

McGaughey will serve as Assistant Director to Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick for BCT’s season opener, Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, and perform in a 5X5 reading during their 25|26 season. His involvement helps honor Ari’s memory.

Producing Artistic Director Benjamin Burdick added, “Ari was a part of the stellar ensemble cast of The Wolves. The energy she brought to the production from the first rehearsal until closing night lifted others and helped that show soar. Her warmth, contagious, booming laughter, and her thousand watt smile brightened every room she entered. We are honored to partner with the U of I, her family, and Trajectory in loving memory of Ari.”

Ari’s mom explained, “In our family, we say, ‘Let’s live a little more Ari.’ It is our hope that in her memory, we can all take on that challenge.”

