George Lopez comes to the Morrison Center this summer. The performance is on August 24, 2024.

George Lopez’s illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, stand-up comedy, and late-night television. Lopez has broken ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity, confronting racial stereotypes, and fighting for his community on and off the stage.

Lopez stars in his multi-camera comedy series for NBC, Lopez vs. Lopez, which features his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. The family sitcom, which has been renewed for its second season, follows George and Mayan in a fictionalized version of their real-life father-daughter relationship, exploring dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.

Lopez can be seen in Snoop Dogg’s Amazon MGM sports comedy, The Underdoggs, and in the independent holiday comedy How the Gringo Stole Christmas, directed by Angel Gracia. Lopez joined the DC Extended Universe last summer, starring in the Warner Bros. Latin superhero film Blue Beetle. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and featuring a predominantly Latino cast, the film follows its first-ever Mexican-American teenager turned superhero.

In March, Lopez will release the third installment of his middle-grade novel series, Chupacarter and the Screaming Sombrero. He is currently performing stand-up in arenas across the country on his ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! Comedy Tour.

