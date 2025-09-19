EUREKA DAY Will Open Boise Contemporary Theater’s 25|26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boise Contemporary Theater will launch its 25|26 Season with Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector, running October 1–18, 2025. Directed by Benjamin Burdick, the production features a mix of returning local favorites and exciting new faces, including Fellowship recipient Jacob McGaughey making his BCT debut as Assistant Director. The play won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play and will mark its Northwest premiere at BCT.

Fresh from its Broadway revival, where it earned the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, Eureka Day tells the story of a progressive private school in Berkeley navigating questions of inclusivity, community, and crisis. Burdick first encountered the play in 2018 and called it “thoughtful, funny, and, at times, heartbreaking.” He added, “I am thrilled that BCT is the first theater in the Northwest to produce Eureka Day.”

The cast includes returning local actors Joe Conley Golden and Marissa Price, with Matthew Melton and Shana Tavares making their BCT debuts. Joining them are Hanna-Lee Sakakibara and Alexis Ward, also making their first BCT appearances. Behind the scenes, the creative team includes Elena Maddy as stage manager, Nicholas Jules Hewitt as scenic designer and technical director, Hayden Pedersen as props designer, Cassandra McCarty as Costume Designer, Julien V. Elstob as lighting designer, Drew Dalzell as sound designer, Amandalynn Lovewell as scenic charge, Matthew Wagner as master electrician, and Brayden Buckley as sound engineer.

Assistant Director Jacob McGaughey, the inaugural recipient of the Ari Keever Trajectory Fellowship, will also make his BCT debut. McGaughey said, “I have the privilege of honoring Ari Keever and her legacy through this fellowship by creating theatre in her name, as well as by helping to define what this fellowship means for future recipients. I am very excited to start working down in Boise, and I am so grateful to the University of Idaho, Boise Contemporary Theater, and Trajectory Consulting & Solutions for creating this honor and allowing me to inaugurate it into something special for students, artists, families, and the community now and for years to come.”

Ticketing Information

Performances run Wednesday through Saturday from October 1–18, 2025. Previews are October 1–3, with all seats priced at $28. Special programs include Pay What You Want nights on October 1 and October 15, a First Thursday Happy Hour event on October 2, Opening Night on October 4 (with afterparty), Educators’ Night on October 8, and Post-Show Conversations on October 11 and October 17. Closing Night will take place October 18.

Tickets range from $32–$45 plus tax and fees. Preview tickets are $28, student tickets are $15, and military patrons receive 20% off with code MILITARY20. Tickets are available online at bctheater.ludus.com or by calling the BCT box office at 208-331-9224. More information is available at bctheater.org.

Love Theater in Boise? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More