Boise Contemporary Theater Will Host Reading of RED HOT PATRIOT: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins

If you loved ANN, join Boise Contemporary Theatre for a companion piece, RED HOT PATRIOT: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins, starring Lynn Allison Hofflund, on July 26th at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

This is the story of the unsinkable Molly Ivins, the famously brassy newspaper columnist and best-selling author. A true Texas original, Ivins was a sharp-tongued wit who skewered the political establishment and the "good ol' boys" with her unforgettable humor and wisdom.

The 5x5 reading and subsequent radio play of ANN, about Texas Governor Ann Richards, proved so popular that we decided BCT audiences would enjoy a visit with another real-life powerhouse from the same time period.

There is a familiar cast of characters, the same bawdy Texas humor, and Ivins' singular insights into the politics, journalism and social expectations of her time. And who better to bring yet another Texas visionary to the stage than the incomparable Lynn Allison Hofflund?

