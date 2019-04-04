Boise Contemporary Theater Presents Final Production Of 18|19 Season

Fresh off of its sold out runs of Lewiston and Clarkston, Boise Contemporary Theater proudly presents the world premiere of, Rabbit/Moon, written and directed by Dwayne Blackaller and Matthew Cameron Clark.

This marks Matthew and Dwayne's fourth world premiere mainstage production at BCT, and tells the story of NASA commander Chandni Douglas who has lost contact with Earth just as one of her crew members becomes stranded on the Moon. As they are all plunged into the surreal lunar night, a paper forest rises from the dust and a trio of curious animals appears from the darkness to play out an ancient story. Rabbit/Moon is a love story that explores the space between what we know and what we feel.

BCT's Artistic Director, Matthew Cameron Clark, explains that "Rabbit/Moon is somehow both our most personal and most fantastical play. We have been working on the script for almost three years, our longest development process ever. We shared a draft-that didn't even have an ending yet-with our 5X5 audience in May of 2017, then spent a week that summer workshopping it at the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference in McCall. There have been many private table readings since then, testing new rewrites with different actors and other smart people in the room. It's an extraordinary privilege after all this time to be here on stage with a full creative team, finalizing the script, incorporating the big scenic ideas, and preparing for the world premiere."

"Matthew and I have a long-standing tradition of writing the impossible and then challenging ourselves on how to make it anyway. So we are lucky to be working with a team of artists and a community that helps make the impossible possible. There's been an uncanny serendipity that has surrounded the process of bringing this play to life. The result is magical and unlike anything I've experienced before," adds Dwayne Blackaller, Associate Artistic Director.

BCT is pleased to welcome two new faces to its stage, Roshni Shukla and Israel López Reyes, both from Los Angeles. Rounding out the cast are three of Boise's finest actors, Dakotah Brown, Luke Massengill and Jaime Nebeker.

Rabbit/Moon" previews April 17 and 18 at 7pm, April 19 at 8pm.

OPENING NIGHT, Saturday April 20, 2019 at 8pm

After opening the play runs Wednesdays through Saturdays for two more weeks, closing May 4. Wednesday and Thursday shows begin at 7pm. Friday performances at 8pm. Saturday performances at 2pm and 8pm.

Wednesday April 24 is Educators' Night. Anyone who works in the Idaho school system is welcome to attend for $20. Please order your tickets through the Box Office, and show your school I.D. on the evening of the performance. This includes teachers, administrative office workers, janitorial staff, cafeteria workers, etc.

Post-show discussions will be held after the 8pm performance on April 26 and the 2pm matinee on May 4.

Tickets are $18-$38 and available online at BCTheater.org or by calling the BCT Box Office at 208-331-9224.





Related Articles Shows View More Boise Stories

More Hot Stories For You