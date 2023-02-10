Ballet Sun Valley to Present Dance Education Workshop For Summer 2023

Ballet Sun Valley's Dance Education Workshop taught by world class ballet artists and faculty will take place July 1 and 2.

The Two-Day Program will offer a newly designed immersive dance workshop for Advanced to Intermediate dancers. This year's Dance Education Workshop will overlap with the Ballet Sun Valley Festival 2023 performances by Dutch National Ballet that takes place at the Sun Valley Pavilion on July 1 and 2.

The Education workshop provides an incredible opportunity for young dancers to experience behind the scenes access to a professional ballet company and to receive personalized dance instruction from some of the most talented artists in the world of ballet. The program is open to dancers who are 12 years of age and above. Advanced dancers must have 2+ years of experience en pointe. Dance students must complete an application process which may be found on the Ballet Sun Valley website. Applications open February 10 and close on March 24.

Aspiring dancers who are accepted into the program will have the opportunity to:

· Watch Dutch National Ballet company class on stage at the Sun Valley Pavilion

· Participate in classes taught by world class ballet dancers and faculty

· Attend a closed rehearsal of DNB at the Sun Valley Pavilion

· Receive a ticket to each of the BSV Festival performances on July 1 and 2 with Dutch National Ballet

Thanks to the generosity of Ballet Sun Valley sponsors and donors, all classes are free of charge.

Ballet Sun Valley's Festival 2023 is made possible in part by support from lead sponsor Viking, and additional support from Arts Idaho and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information about the 2023 program, ticketing, sponsorship and donor information, visit the Ballet Sun Valley website: https://balletsunvalley.org

ABOUT BALLET SUN VALLEY

Ballet Sun Valley is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the predecessor of which was founded in 2011 to bring international ballet to the Sun Valley, Idaho area. Its founder was a long-time member of the Board of San Francisco Ballet and part-time resident of Sun Valley. Since its inception, Ballet Sun Valley performances have featured works from some of the ballet world's most celebrated choreographers, including George Balanchine, William Forsythe, Helgi Tomasson, Christopher Wheeldon, and Justin Peck. Ballet Sun Valley festivals have featured dancers from the San Francisco Ballet, New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and The Paris Opera Ballet, among others.

ABOUT DUTCH NATIONAL BALLET

Over the past 60 years, Dutch National Ballet has evolved into one of the world's foremost ballet companies. With a unique and wide repertoire, a tradition of innovation and over 80 dancers from all around the world, the company plays a leading role in Dutch cultural life and serves as a cultural ambassador for the Netherlands around the globe.

The company is regularly invited to perform at prestigious international venues and festivals. Its repertoire is a mixture of the classical story ballets, highlights of twentieth-century ballet and contemporary works from highly acclaimed choreographers like Hans van Manen, Krzysztof Pastor, David Dawson, Alexei Ratmansky, Wayne McGregor, and Christopher Wheeldon.

The New York Times ranked the company in the top five dance institutions in the world, and Süddeutsche Zeitung ranked the group in the top three in the world.

Full-length classical and romantic ballets are an integral part of the company's repertoire. The Dutch National Ballet performs several of these productions a year in their home season, many of these being productions especially created for the company such as, Swan Lake (Rudi van Dantzig), The Sleeping Beauty (Peter Wright), Giselle (Rachel Beaujean and Ricardo Bustamante), Cinderella (Christopher Wheeldon), Nutcracker and Mouseking (Toer van Schayk and Wayne Eagling), Don Quixote (Alexei Ratmansky), Mata Hari and Coppelia (Ted Brandsen).

The Dutch National Ballet also brings its audiences highlights of twentieth-century ballet, from the repertoire of Diaghilev's Ballets Russes, from the beginning of the century, to works by Sir Frederic Ashton, Jerome Robbins, William Forsythe, John Neumeier, and other important choreographers from around the globe.

For more information about Dutch National Ballet visit https://www.operaballet.nl/en/ballet/dutch-national-ballet