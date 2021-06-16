Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details And Tickets On Sale For 2021 Season

Ballet Sun Valley announces today the program details for its in-person, outdoor performances at the iconic, open-air Sun Valley Pavilion, July 12 & 13 and August 22 & 23.

The two festivals will both include two different performances; four nights of dance with completely unique programs each night. For many of the artists these two Festivals will mark their first return to the stage in front of a live audience in over eighteen months.

The 2021 festivals will showcase dance that spans the spectrum of ballet from modern day favorites to classics from the classical ballet repertoire.

July Festival 12 & 13

The July Festival will include two curated gala performances featuring 16 leading artists from some of the most prestigious companies in the world: Houston Ballet, New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, and The Washington Ballet. Some of the featured artists will include: Karina González and Connor Walsh of Houston Ballet; Indiana Woodward and Harrison Coll of New York City Ballet; Sarah Gabrielle-Ryan and Kyle Davis of Pacific Northwest Ballet; Sasha De Sola, Aaron Robison, Misa Kuranaga, and Angelo Greco of San Francisco Ballet; and Katherine Barkman and Gian Carlo Perez Alvarez of The Washington Ballet. The artists will be performing works by George Balanchine, Danielle Rowe, Jessica Lang, Edwaard Liang, Stanton Welch, and Justin Peck.

In addition, Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers Elle Macy, Dylan Wald, Leah Terada, and Miles Pertl will perform Alejandro Cerrudo's new work Future Memory in front of a live audience for the first time. Prior to Ballet Sun Valley, this piece has only been performed digitally.

This memorable weekend of dance will also feature Ballet Sun Valley's Dance Education Program taught by artists from San Francisco Ballet and faculty from Pacific Northwest Ballet School. In-person instruction will take place July 12, 13 and 14 at Sun Valley Community School and Wood River Community YMCA.

August Festival 22 & 23

The August festival will feature dancers from BalletX, a highly sought-after contemporary ballet company from Philadelphia. Under the leadership of Christine Cox, BalletX commissions choreographers from around the world to create ballets that inspire audiences to fall in love with the dancers' athleticism, emotion and grace. Performed by classically trained dancers, the works are heralded by critics and audiences alike for pushing boundaries.

BalletX's debut performance on August 22 at the Sun Valley Pavilion will feature Matthew Neenan's Sunset, o639 Hours, a full-length ballet with original music composed by Rosie Langabeer and the Sunset band, performed live on stage. On August 23, the company will perform a mixed repertory program with works by Nicolo Fonte, Amy Seiwert, Jorma Elo, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, among others.

Tickets on sale Wednesday, June 16th, $50-$500; Contact: https://balletsunvalley.org/ or 208.622.2135. For more information about the 2021 program, tickets and sponsorship information, visit the Ballet Sun Valley website: https://balletsunvalley.org/