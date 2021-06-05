Ballet Idaho Announces 21-22 Season Lineup

Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson and Executive Director Laura Mulkey have announced the 21-22 performing season of Ballet Idaho.

After a full season of shifting the art form to a digital platform experienced exclusively through a screen, Ballet Idaho will be returning to the physical stage starting in November 2021, with The Nutcracker!

The full season lineup includes the following performances:

The Nutcracker

7 performances starting Friday, November 6th 2021 through Sunday, December 5th 2021.

Our new production, unveiled in 2019, this beloved holiday classic is back! Join us as we celebrate our return to the stage and the joy of the season in glittering fashion. Enjoy the playful charm of the mice, the magical transformation of The Nutcracker Prince, and the dreamlike adventure that takes Clara to The Land of Sweets. Over 100 children from the Ballet Idaho Academy will enliven the stage with our professional company members, live musical accompaniment will be provided by The Boise Phil orchestra, with Opera Idaho's children's choir in this annual tradition not be missed.

The Stories We Tell

2 performances, one on Friday, February 4th 2022 and one on Friday, February 5th 2022.

This repertory performance will include four unique works that emphasize the range and depth of emotion that dance can express.

Serenade by George Balanchine is a timeless display of neo classical ballet virtuosity swathed in tulle.

Offscreen by Alejandro Cerrudo is a charming nod to classic cinema with whimsical seamless movement.

An excerpt from Lar Lubovitch's iconic Concerto 622 is a gentle duet examining the solace of genuine human connection. Ghost(Light) by Craig Davidson is a contemporary ballet feast for the senses exploring light, shadow, and the side of the theater the audience is seldom able to see.



Anthology

3 performances, from Friday, March 24th through Sunday, March 27th.

An exciting survey of six works, nearly all of which will be world premieres. See new works by, Nicole Haskins, Alice Klock and Florian Lochner of FLOCK, and Ballet Idaho Artistic Director Garrett Anderson . We will also feature an expansion of Yusha-Marie Sorzano's work from the 20.21 Digital Season (Yet Not Too Near), a film premiere of a new work by Robyn Mineko-Williams, as well as a screening of Danielle Rowe's For Pixie.

Beauty & the Beast with Peter & the Wolf

3 performances, from Friday March 6th through Sunday, March 7th.

The much awaited performance of Bruce Well's Beauty and the Beast is finally here! Be swept away in the magic of this one-act classic fairy tale, then enjoy the whimsy of act two, which will be the world premiere of Ballet Idaho Associate Artistic Director Anne Mueller's Peter and the Wolf featuring new scenic and costume design and Prokofiev's famous narrated score.

Season subscriptions are available now at balletidaho.org and an early bird discount of 15% off is available until June 18th. Packages start at $116.

By subscribing now patrons who were subscribed for the 19.20 season will be able to renew their former seats.

Learn more here: https://balletidaho.org/#performances

Subscriptions available here: https://balletidaho.org/season_tickets/