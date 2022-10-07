Students and Seniors are Invited to Thaetre 98's Invited Dress Rehearsal for DEATH BY DESIGN
Death by Design opens October 14th.
Students and Seniors are invited to Thaetre 98's free invited dress rehearsal for Death By Design on October 11th! Doors open at 6:30PM to pick up tickets, house opens at 7:00PM, and curtain is at 7:30PM.
This is a general admission and free show! Make sure to give yourself extra time to park due to construction happening on church street!
