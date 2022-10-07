Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Students and Seniors are Invited to Thaetre 98's Invited Dress Rehearsal for DEATH BY DESIGN

Death by Design opens October 14th.

Birmingham News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  
Students and Seniors are Invited to Thaetre 98's Invited Dress Rehearsal for DEATH BY DESIGN

Students and Seniors are invited to Thaetre 98's free invited dress rehearsal for Death By Design on October 11th! Doors open at 6:30PM to pick up tickets, house opens at 7:00PM, and curtain is at 7:30PM.

This is a general admission and free show! Make sure to give yourself extra time to park due to construction happening on church street!

Death by Design opens October 14th! (Next Friday!)




More Hot Stories For You


ANASTASIA Comes to BJCC Concert Hall Next MonthANASTASIA Comes to BJCC Concert Hall Next Month
September 26, 2022

The American Theatre Guild  will present the new Broadway musical ANASTASIA. This production will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage October 25–30, 2022.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.
ANASTASIA Opens 22-23 Broadway Season at BJCC Concert HallANASTASIA Opens 22-23 Broadway Season at BJCC Concert Hall
September 14, 2022

The American Theatre Guild  will present the new Broadway musical ANASTASIA. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES and will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage October 25–30, 2022.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
DREAMGIRLS Comes to the Red Mountain Theatre Next YearDREAMGIRLS Comes to the Red Mountain Theatre Next Year
September 9, 2022

Dreamgirls is headed to the Red Mountain Theatre next year!