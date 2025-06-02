Mobile Dance Recital Shooting Leaves One Dead & Another Injured; Danze 101 Director Issues Statement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A dance recital at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre turned tragic Sunday evening when a gunman opened fire, killing one person and injuring another. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. during a performance by Danze 101 Academy of Ballet Studio and Company.

According to Mobile Police, 27-year-old Marcus Sanders is charged with murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. The deceased victim has been identified as Carl Williams III, also 27. A woman was also injured in the ankle by gunfire and is reported to have been an innocent bystander seated near the altercation.

Witnesses said the shooting followed a scuffle near the front of the theater, which was filled with children and families. Many initially believed the commotion was part of the performance before the gunfire erupted.

Police Chief William Jackson stated the incident appeared to stem from a domestic dispute. “It’s just so unfortunate that people want to resort to gunfire instead of conflict resolution,” Jackson said. “And to bring this into a child’s dance recital is despicable.”

Following the shooting, children were kept in dressing rooms until it was deemed safe to leave. Audience members described chaos and fear as they tried to protect themselves and reunite with loved ones.

Kyn Anderson, a former NBC 15 News anchor and parent in attendance, condemned the act: “When you have no care in the world that you're willing to put children's lives at risk? These are children! These are mothers! That's a person who really needs to be under the jail. There's no excuse for that whatsoever.”

Danze 101 Director Kenesha Carey addressed the community in a letter shared Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that I write to you today, following the tragic event that unfolded at our Recital,” Carey wrote. “Our community has been profoundly affected, and I want to extend my deepest condolences to everyone involved.”

Carey added that the studio will be offering counseling and support services for students and families in the coming days, emphasizing the importance of healing and communication. “We will continue to uphold the values of love, support, and resilience that define our studio,” she said.

Mobile Police confirmed that Sanders turned himself in following the incident. Investigators are reviewing whether metal detectors or other security measures were in place during the event. Chief Jackson noted that such measures are not typically required for a children’s dance recital but said this will be reassessed moving forward.

The recital marked Danze 101’s 19th annual performance. The investigation remains ongoing.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 8% Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Mincemeat - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds