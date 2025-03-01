LES MISÃ‰RABLES to Play at BJCC Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are on sale now for Cameron Mackintoshâ€™s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nbergâ€™s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÃ‰RABLES. This production is part of The American Theatre Guildâ€™s 24â€“25 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series and will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage for eight performances March 25â€“30, 2025.

Cast includes Nick Cartell (Jean Valjean), Nick Rehberger (Inspector Javert), Lindsay

Heather Pearce (Fantine), Matt Crowle (ThÃ©nardier), Victoria Huston-Elem (Madame ThÃ©nardier), Christian Mark Gibbs (Enjolras), Mya Rena Hunter (Ã‰ponine) Jake David Smith (Marius) and Delaney Guyer (Cosette).Â Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate in the role of â€˜Little Cosette/Young Ã‰ponine.â€™ Jackson Parker Gill and Jack Jewkes alternate in the role of â€˜Gavroche.â€™

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, Colin Anderson, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, David Young Fernandez, Emily Fink, Nicole Fragala, Audrey Hoffman, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Gracie Annabelle Parker, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.

The LES MISÃ‰RABLES associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Brendan Stackhouse and music direction is by Glenn Alexander II. The LES MISÃ‰RABLES tour stage management team is led by Kenneth J. Davis with Claire Farrokh and Emily Kritzman. The company management team is Chris Danner and Elle Aghabala.

