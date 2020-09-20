Chad Fisher Group Holds a Drive-In Concert at UAB's Alys Stephens Center

The concert takes place on September 23 at 7pm.

UAB's Alys Stephens Center kicks off its new fall season and join us at the drive-in for a concert starring the Chad Fisher Group on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7p!

Fisher is a member of Birmingham, Alabama's own St. Paul and The Broken Bones!

Drive-in tickets are $15, $20 and $25. This event will take place in UAB's 15F parking lot, behind the former Business and Engineering Complex and adjacent to UAB Young Memorial Baseball Field.

Chad Fisher has become one of the most sought-after musicians in the South. He began his career playing the trombone in the rich soul, blues and jazz scenes of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, playing with local and regional bands. He was also leading his own band, then performing nationally with soul legends The Temptations, Four Tops, The O'Jays, Muscle Shoals' The Swampers and a host of others! Fisher can also be heard on Grammy-winning songwriter Jason Isbell's record "Live from Alabama" and appeared on Isbell's recent performance on PBS' "Live at Lincoln Center."

Shows View More Birmingham Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You