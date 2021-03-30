Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: La Monnaie De Munt Streams Recital From Bejun Mehta and Jonathan Ware

After his interpretation of the title role in 'Orlando' in 2012, Bejun Mehta returns to La Monnaie for an original recital centered on the countertenor voice.

Mar. 30, 2021  

La Monnaie De Munt is now streaming a recital from Bejun Mehta and Jonathan Ware.

After his interpretation of the title role in 'Orlando' in 2012, Bejun Mehta returns to La Monnaie for an original recital centered on the countertenor voice.

The variety of the voice's inflections (androgynous, feminine, masculine, powerful, or sensitive) is well suited to the diversity of a repertoire that ranges from Mozart to Britten, evoking the different forms that love can take.

The recital is available until 10 May.

Download the programma for free: https://bit.ly/3syTh2da??

