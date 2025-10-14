Todd Rundgren Comes to Botanique This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Todd Rundgren is coming to Botanique this month. The performance is set for October 22 at Orangerie.

Todd Rundgren, born on June 22, 1948, in Philadelphia and raised in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, is one of the most versatile and forward-thinking artists in modern music history. Known as a singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, video and software pioneer, and visionary artist, his influence spans from pop and rock to technology and interactive art.

Rundgren began his career in the late 1960s as the founder and frontman of the psychedelic band The Nazz, but his true breakthrough came after he went solo in 1969. His debut album Runt quickly achieved cult status, but it was the 1972 double album Something/Anything? that truly put him on the map. On that album, he played nearly every instrument, sang all the vocals, and handled the production himself. With hits like “I Saw the Light” and “Hello It’s Me,” the press hailed him as “Rock’s New Wunderkind.”

In 1973, he released the groundbreaking album A Wizard, A True Star—a title that still symbolizes his unique mix of musical magic and creative brilliance. The album broke radically with convention: a kaleidoscopic journey through psychedelic pop, soul, electronic experiments, and sound collages. Though commercially risky, it became a cult classic and a blueprint for artistic freedom in pop music.

Alongside his solo work, Rundgren led the band Utopia, diving into progressive rock and electronic experimentation. As a producer, he left his mark on iconic albums like Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf, Skylarking by XTC, and projects for Badfinger, Grand Funk Railroad, and The New York Dolls. His passion for technology led to innovations in interactive music, video art, and software development. In the 1990s, he created one of the first interactive albums (No World Order) and was a pioneer in digital production and virtual performances.

In 2021, Todd Rundgren was rightfully inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—a recognition of a career defined by constantly pushing the boundaries of what music can be. He is, without question, both a wizard and a true star.

