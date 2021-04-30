Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TURN OF THE SCREW is Now Streaming From La Monnaie De Munt

The performance features members of the La Monnaie Children’s Chorus.

Apr. 30, 2021  

La Monnaie De Munt is now streaming The Turn of the Screw.

Nothing is what it seems in Bly, an old English country house. When a new governess arrives, the children entrusted to her care seem to receive visits from the ghosts of the previous governess and her libertine lover. Events become ever more disturbing; the questions become ever more uncomfortable: what horrors occurred here before her arrival? Are the children innocent or not? Do you really see what you see?

Based on an intriguing ghost story by Henry James, Benjamin Britten's The Turn of the Screw is a psychological thriller in chamber opera format. The work's layered and emotionally charged nature is an ideal fit for the director Andrea Breth. Together with the British conductor Ben Glassberg, she turns the screw of your imagination until the tension becomes unbearable.

Watch a preview below!

Cast:

Prologue ED LYON
Governess Sally Matthews
Miles HENRI DE BEAUFFORT*
Flora KATHARINA BIERWEILER**
Mrs. Grose CAROLE WILSON
Miss Jessel GISELLE ALLEN
Peter Quint JULIAN HUBBARD

Member of the La Monnaie Children's Chorus
Member of the Cantus Juvenum Karlsruhe chorus

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1607-the-turn-of-the-screw.


