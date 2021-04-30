THE TURN OF THE SCREW is Now Streaming From La Monnaie De Munt

La Monnaie De Munt is now streaming The Turn of the Screw.

Nothing is what it seems in Bly, an old English country house. When a new governess arrives, the children entrusted to her care seem to receive visits from the ghosts of the previous governess and her libertine lover. Events become ever more disturbing; the questions become ever more uncomfortable: what horrors occurred here before her arrival? Are the children innocent or not? Do you really see what you see?

Based on an intriguing ghost story by Henry James, Benjamin Britten's The Turn of the Screw is a psychological thriller in chamber opera format. The work's layered and emotionally charged nature is an ideal fit for the director Andrea Breth. Together with the British conductor Ben Glassberg, she turns the screw of your imagination until the tension becomes unbearable.

Watch a preview below!

Cast:

Prologue ED LYON

Governess Sally Matthews

Miles HENRI DE BEAUFFORT*

Flora KATHARINA BIERWEILER**

Mrs. Grose CAROLE WILSON

Miss Jessel GISELLE ALLEN

Peter Quint JULIAN HUBBARD

Member of the La Monnaie Children's Chorus

Member of the Cantus Juvenum Karlsruhe chorus

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1607-the-turn-of-the-screw.