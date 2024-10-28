ROTOR is Now at Bozar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rotor - Entangled matter is now at Bozar. The event opened this month on 16 October and continues through 5 January.

Rotor has been known for its work on architecture, ecology and recycling for almost 20 years. With a broad spectrum of projects, they constantly strive to investigate and question the organisation of material flows.



As part of this exhibition, the filmmaking duo Bêka & Lemoine will present a series of never-before-seen short films shot at sites of mining, production and material processing. The films engage with the collective's reflections on the challenges facing the construction industry, particularly in relation to the environmental crisis.



