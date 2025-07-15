GO-JO Comes to Botanique

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go-Jo, the solo project of the emerging pop star Marty Zambotto, growing up off the grid on a self-sustained property in remote Western Australia, Go-Jo's unique upbringing gave him and a chance to his unique sound and character.

After getting his first guitar at 13, Go-Jo began producing and writing songs for others before finding his own voice and launching his solo project.

What sets Go-Jo apart from other artists is his incredible ability to write, produce, record, mix, master and perform as an artist, whilst also having an almost innate knack for connection with fans, entertaining, and engaging with audiences both in person and online. He has championed an outside of the box approach to delivering his music to new audiences and is constantly looking for new ways to pair his catchy music with his captivating personality and personal style.

