Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Danny Durr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Victoria V. Jackson - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated



Best Dance Production

NUTCRACKER - Ballet Theatre of Maryland



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kimberli Rowley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Rebecca Wahls - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre



Best Ensemble

AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ken Phillips - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kelly Schrecengost - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre



Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Kristen Demers - AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play

Alex Stompoly - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rhett Wolford - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Connor McCabe - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Connor McCabe - BILOXI BLUES - Cumberland Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Cumberland Theatre



