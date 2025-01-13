News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 13, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! 

LATEST NEWS

Review: AN ACT OF GOD at Iron Crow
Lucas Hallauer Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour as Marty McFly
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
Maryland Ensemble Theatre Will Host Leading Ladies Cabaret

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Danny Durr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Victoria V. Jackson - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated

Best Dance Production
NUTCRACKER - Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Best Direction Of A Musical
Kimberli Rowley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Rebecca Wahls - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre

Best Ensemble
AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ken Phillips - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kelly Schrecengost - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre

Best Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Kristen Demers - AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play
Alex Stompoly - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rhett Wolford - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Connor McCabe - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Connor McCabe - BILOXI BLUES - Cumberland Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Cumberland Theatre
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos