Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Danny Durr - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Victoria V. Jackson - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Arena Players Incorporated
Best Dance Production
NUTCRACKER - Ballet Theatre of Maryland
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kimberli Rowley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Rebecca Wahls - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre
Best Ensemble
AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ken Phillips - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kelly Schrecengost - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre
Best Musical
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Kristen Demers - AVENUE Q - Laurel Mill Playhouse
Best Performer In A Play
Alex Stompoly - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rhett Wolford - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Connor McCabe - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Cumberland Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Connor McCabe - BILOXI BLUES - Cumberland Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Small Town Stars Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Cumberland Theatre
