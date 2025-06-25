Way Off Broadway to Present Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre has announced a change to its upcoming fall production. The originally scheduled Company will be replaced with Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, running September 12 through November 2, 2025.

“We’ve learned in live theatre that anything can happen,” said producers in a statement. “While we were looking forward to Company, we’re excited to finally bring Baskerville back to the stage after its original run was cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown—just one day after opening.”

A madcap comedy based on The Hound of the Baskervilles, Baskerville features Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson navigating a case full of deceit, disguises, and a possible hellhound on the moors. Directed by Justin M. Kiska, the production includes five actors playing over 40 roles, bringing Ken Ludwig’s signature humor and theatricality to life.

Performances will take place Friday and Saturday evenings, with matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sundays of the month.

For tickets and more information, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

