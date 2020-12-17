Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vagabond Players Hosts Show Biz Virtual Trivia

Join in the fun on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 17, 2020  

Join Vagabond Players on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. and test your knowledge against your fellow theatre lovers. All questions will be centered around the entertainment world, so make sure to study up on your show biz trivia. Hint: Checking out our website to brush up on your Vagabond Players knowledge could be to your advantage.

Registration is just a $5 donation per screen, but since it's the holiday season we're offering up to 25 FREE registrations - just enter the code FREEQUIZ to take advantage of this offer.

Participants will be assigned to teams at the start of the event.

The top 3 teams will win a donation to the charity of their choice.
First Place = $100 donation
Second Place = $50 donation
Third Place = $25 donation



