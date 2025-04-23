Tickets Now on Sale for International Pride Orchestra's Pride Celebration Concert at Strathmore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Pride Orchestra (IPO) announced that tickets are now on sale for its highly anticipated one-night-only Pride Celebration Concert at the Strathmore Music Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Taking place on Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m., the concert features an electrifying lineup of LGBTQ+ artists, with proceeds supporting Whitman-Walker, the D.C.-based healthcare and advocacy organization.

The International Pride Orchestra unites LGBTQ+ musicians and allies from around the world to present concerts, celebrate community, and raise awareness for organizations that uplift the queer community. They will be joined on stage by the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, DC (GMCW), a renowned ensemble that uses the power of music and education to inspire equality, promote justice, and affirm the dignity of all people.

“We are delighted and honored to join the International Pride Orchestra for this historic concert at Strathmore,” said GMCW's Artistic Director Dr. Thea Kano. “Coming together in a space that uplifts our shared values and celebrates the unifying power of music makes this collaboration especially meaningful during WorldPride, as we honor the strength, resilience, and joy of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Presented as an official part of WorldPride DC and in partnership with Capital Pride Alliance, this landmark performance brings together artists, audiences, and advocates in support of Whitman-Walker. A part of the fabric of D.C. and a national leader in the LGBTQ+ community for more than 50 years, Whitman-Walker provides health and legal services to 20,000 patients each year and conducts lifesaving research focused on HIV, cancer, substance use, and other chronic illnesses.

Dr. Heather Aaron, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health System, and Naseem Shafi, Esq., CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, shared: “We thank the International Pride Orchestra and all the performers for sharing their talents in support of essential health care and lifesaving research. At a time when the services and research we provide to thousands of patients are at risk, it is more important than ever to be visible and united. The arts community has long been a steadfast ally, and we are especially honored to celebrate this ongoing partnership as our amazing city hosts WorldPride.”

The program will be led by a distinguished roster of conductors, including Bonnie Alger, Dr. Thea Kano, Robert Moody, and IPO founder Michael Roest. Together, they will lead the orchestra and chorus in a concert featuring works by Jennifer Higdon, Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Clarice Assad, Matthew Felbein, Lynn Ahrens, Pax Ressler, and more.

San Francisco–based drag icon Peaches Christ will take the stage as host, bringing her razor-sharp wit and commanding presence. Featured guest artists include Thorgy Thor, the New York City–based violinist and drag superstar known for her appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8, All Stars Season 3, and TLC's Dragnificent. Also appearing is acclaimed pianist Sara Davis Buechner, a celebrated soloist and passionate advocate for transgender visibility in the arts.

This concert marks the culmination of a weeklong festival filled with rehearsals and community-building events in queer spaces throughout Washington, D.C. At its core, IPO creates spaces where LGBTQ+ musicians can come together, connect, and belong — a spirit that has been central to the orchestra since its very first gathering.

“When IPO first came together in San Francisco two years ago, those first notes were life-changing,” said Luke Spence, General Manager and trumpet player. “For the first time, we could make music as our full, authentic selves. That kind of freedom shouldn't feel rare — queer people deserve safety and visibility in every space. Today, in a time of rising hostility, IPO returns not just to celebrate, but to shine a spotlight on our community's resolve.”

