THE OUTSIDERS at Baltimore Hippodrome Tickets on Sale This Week
The Tony-winning musical directed by Danya Taymor features choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman.
The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center has announced that single tickets for the Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, will go on sale Friday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. EST.
Tickets will be available for performances April 20-25, 2027, online or at the Hippodrome Box Office (12 N Eutaw Street) on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on show days from 11 a.m. to curtain. Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by contacting Groups@BaltimoreHippodrome.com or calling 888-451-5986.
About The Outsiders
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world."
The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.
The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel. Speech Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington. Music Supervision & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, Music Direction by Remy Kurs. Production Supervision by Beverly Jenkins, Production Stage Management by Edmond O'Neal. Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.
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