CLUE to Return to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre for Limited Run

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Back by popular demand, CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, will return to Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre January 23-24, 2027, for three performances only.

The cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron as the Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy and others, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as The Cook and others, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as the Cop and others, and Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. The understudies are Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten and Layne Roate.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

CLUE is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It features original music by Michael Holland.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the 'Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985 acquiring a passionate fanbase that continues to gain newcomers today.

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