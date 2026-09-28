PLANET CLAIRE: A SCI-FI GO-GO MUSICAL Returns to Maryland Ensemble Theatre
Written and directed by Tad Janes, the sci-fi musical is built around the music of The B-52s.
This Halloween weekend, it's time to go back. Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET), in partnership with Theatre FCC, will present the return of Planet Claire: A Sci-Fi Go-Go Musical, an original MET production featuring the music of The B-52s, for four performances Oct. 29-31 at the JBK Theatre at Frederick Community College.
Written and directed by MET founding producing artistic director Tad Janes*, with additional material by Gené Fouché and Tim King, Planet Claire follows Claire, a waitress longing for something more important in her life. After a particularly bad day ends with a car wreck, Claire awakens on another planet populated by some strangely familiar inhabitants. What follows is a retro-futuristic collision of sci-fi, Greek drama, go-go spectacle and the unmistakable music of The B-52s.
For Janes, the connection between theater and The B-52s goes back much further than Planet Claire. The band's first album provided the soundtrack to his first high school musical cast party, linking their music in his memory with theater, friendship and performance.
Years later, the idea that became Planet Claire arrived while Janes was driving late at night, listening to that album again.
'I was driving late at night, listening to music to keep me awake, and I listened, again, to the first 'yellow album' and especially the song 'Hero Worship,'' Janes said. 'It's a very emotional song where the point of view is a woman wailing over her dead lover. It was very 'Greek Drama' to me, so then the wheels started turning.'
Soon, Janes began seeing not only the stories within the songs, but how they might live onstage. 'Dance This Mess Around' became a reconciliation between two lovers at a royal ball. Other songs began suggesting characters, emotions and scenes of their own.
'You could say I let the songs guide the storyline,' Janes said. 'Also, knowing the style of The B-52s — very 1950s retro, but also with a sci-fi bent — the style seemed to translate well to the stage, and then it all started to gel.'
The resulting musical premiered at MET in 2003, where its original run was extended. The company subsequently took Planet Claire to Baltimore's Theatre Project in 2004 before remounting the production at MET in 2011. Now, 23 years after its first landing, a new company is preparing for another trip into its strange universe.
Julia Medina leads the cast as Claire, alongside Bryant Gutknecht as Carl/LRok, Delaney Goodwin as Jo/Oj, Kat Liebergot as Annie/Eena, Billy Lewis as Buzz/Zub and Tom Majarov* as Daddio/ODad.
Rona Mensah* appears as the Greek Chorus Leader, with Erin Cleary, Laura Hepp, Lee Stepherson and Max Marshall as the Posers. Victoria Causey, Rebecca Carroll, Khadeeja Sesay, Lee Schwetje, Searlait Hoyt and Wamala Ssekuwanda round out the cast as the Chorus/Aliens.
Janes directs the production, with Matthew Dohm serving as music director and Julie Herber* as choreographer and Costume Designer. The production team also includes stage manager Madeline Mobley, assistant stage manager Brandon Etzler, assistant director Alexis Henríquez, scenic designer Tabetha White*, lighting designer Doug Grove*, props designer Lori Boyd* and wigs and makeup designer Alyssa Tyler.
Planet Claire: A Sci-Fi Go-Go Musical runs Oct. 29-31 at 7:30 p.m. at the JBK Theatre at Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.
*MET Ensemble Member
SHOWTIMES & TICKETS
Dates: Oct. 29-31
Time: 7:30 PM OR 10 PM
Location: Maryland Ensemble Theatre – 31 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Tickets: $27 - $30 each. Available online at www.marylandensemble.org, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office: Tues–Thurs: 12–6 p.m., Friday: 12–4 p.m., and one hour before showtime.
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