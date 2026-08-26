HAMILTON Tickets to Go on Sale for Hippodrome Theatre Engagement

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Single tickets for HAMILTON at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre will go on sale to the public tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $63.00 to $286.00. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Tickets will be available at BaltimoreHippodrome.com, in person at the Hippodrome box office (12 N Eutaw Street) or by calling 800.343.3103. Tickets will be available for performances March 9-28, 2027.

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

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A digital lottery for $10 HAMILTON tickets has been announced for every performance of the show's run at DPAC in Durham, NC, with 40 tickets available per performance via the official Hamilton app.