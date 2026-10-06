Nygel D. Robinson and More Set for CHARMZ: THE OTHER REINDEER at Baltimore Center Stage

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Baltimore Center Stage has revealed the cast and creative team for the world premiere of CHARMZ: The Other Reindeer, a new Motown-inspired holiday musical running November 13-December 27, 2026.

BCS Executive Director Ken-Matt Martin serves as Book Writer and Director, with original music and lyrics by Nygel D. Robinson. CHARMZ follows a young reindeer searching for what makes him special when he doesn't have Rudolph's famous red nose or an obvious trait that sets him apart. Through music, friendship and self-discovery, Charmz learns that being extraordinary doesn't always look the way we expect. Developed with Baltimore audiences in mind, the world premiere brings together local and national artists for an original holiday story that BCS hopes will become a recurring part of the city's holiday season.

Tyrese Shawn Avery stars as Charmz, leading a cast that includes Davon Fleming as Santa; Avionce Hoyles as Rudolph; Emmanuel Kikoni as Donner; Vaughn Ryan Midder as Blitzen; Becky Mossing as Elley; Tanea Reneé as Prancer; Nigel Richards as Cupid; Tyrell A. Stanley as Dasher; Delaney Thompson as Dancer; Kanysha Williams as Vixen; and Antonio Michael Woodard as Comet.

Martin's BCS directing credits include Pride & Prejudice and Tiny Beautiful Things. His additional directing credits include Long Way Down at Olney Theatre Center and New York's Apollo Theater, Nancy at Mosaic Theater Company, as well as work at Goodman Theatre and Arkansas Repertory Theatre, including Hello, Dolly! and The Amen Corner.

Robinson returns to BCS following the success of Mexodus, a New York Times Critic's Pick and the most awarded Off-Broadway musical of the season, which debuted at Baltimore Center Stage before going on to two Off-Broadway engagements in New York. CHARMZ reunites Martin an

Victor Musoni serves as choreographer, with credits including Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, American Players Theatre and The Apollo Theater. Martin provides additional choreography.

The production includes several artists with Baltimore ties, including Fleming, a Baltimore native and NBC's The Voice semifinalist; Mossing, longtime Head of Theatre at Baltimore School for the Arts; and Reneé, who returns to BCS following Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. The company also includes two-time Helen Hayes Award nominee Antonio Michael Woodard, who appeared in the pre-Broadway production of Purple Rain, and Avionce Hoyles, whose credits include A Strange Loop, Titanique and television's FBI: Most Wanted.

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