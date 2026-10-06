Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Trailer Released for Olney Theatre Center Run

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Olney Theatre Center has posted a trailer for its production of SOME LIKE IT HOT, offering glimpses of the musical comedy currently playing on its stage. The clip highlights moments from the show as it continues performances through November 8.

SOME LIKE IT HOT follows two musicians who disguise themselves as women to escape the mob after witnessing a hit, a premise drawn from the classic film comedy. The stage musical blends the story's gender-bending farce with an original score and comic set pieces built around the central duo's escape.

The production marks the regional premiere of the musical at Olney Theatre Center and is notable as the first show to open in the theatre's newly renovated Bernard Family Theatre. The trailer promotes the run with a nod to the strong critical reception the production has received, noting that critics have praised the show.

Olney Theatre Center previously shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring stars Tavis Kordell and Jacob Tischler performing a number from the show ahead of opening, and BroadwayWorld's review of the production singled out the venue's transformation as part of the story surrounding this staging.

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