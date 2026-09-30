Cast and Creative Team Set for DIFFERENT WORDS FOR HAPPINESS at Everyman

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Everyman Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Different Words for Happiness by Resident Company member Katie Kleiger, running October 18–November 15, 2026. The production marks the professional playwriting debut of the Maryland-raised artist, whose play joined Everyman's season after an overwhelming response to its public reading last year at Script Tease, Everyman's new-play reading series. A longtime presence in Baltimore theatre, Kleiger first appeared at Everyman in September 2018 as Rose Mundy in Brian Friel's Dancing at Lughnasa and joined the Resident Company in April 2019.

Different Words for Happiness presents a fresh, poignant exploration of what it means to confront the past and redefine personal happiness. It is the story of what happens when someone is blindsided by betrayal…by the people they love the most. Fraught with secrets and suspense, this powerful drama begins with Ava's world being upended by a late-night call from an ex, sending her into emotional turmoil. As Ava strives to regain control and face the ghosts of her past, she encounters Eleanor, a middle-aged gynecologist grappling with a midlife crisis and a life of unfulfilled dreams. Their lives become deeply intertwined as they navigate feelings of blame, forgiveness, and the pursuit of happiness.

This world premiere production features Everyman Resident Company member Megan Anderson (Emma, Vanya and Sonia and Masha, and Spike, POTUS) as Eleanor, Maboud Ebrahimzadeh, making his Everyman debut as Nathan, and Em Whitworth (Deceived), returning to the Everyman stage as Ava. This three-person cast creates a rich, intimate ensemble in which each actor brings profound depth and authenticity to Kleiger's witty, deeply human new play.

Under the direction of Laura Kepley (well-known at Everyman for her direction of Emma, POTUS, The Book Club Play, and Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery), the world premiere brings together a dynamic creative team of Everyman Resident Company members and guest artists, including Resident Company member Daniel Ettinger (Emma, Deceived, Dial M for Murder—Scenic Design), Kathleen Geldard (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Deathtrap—Costume Design), Juan Juarez (Emma, Dawn, The Mystery of Irma Vep, The Book Club Play—Lighting Design), Sartje Pickett (Sound Design), Sierra Young (Intimacy), Resident Company member Robyn Quick (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson—Dramaturgy), Resident Company member Lewis Shaw (Kim's Convenience, Emma—Fights), and Jalon Payton (Stage Management). Together, they shape a modern, evocative world for the production.

There are 28 public performances of Different Words for Happiness scheduled from Sunday, October 18, 2026, through Sunday, November 15, 2026. Tickets for weekday and weekend performances start at $59.50. Everyman offers Pay-What-You-Choose seats across the entire run, with seats allocated to every performance, as well as a full Pay-What-You-Choose performance on Sunday, October 18. Student tickets are available at all performances with a valid student ID. These discount programs serve Everyman's mission to remove barriers and enable as many people as possible to share the joys of theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 10 Hrs 07 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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