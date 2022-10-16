Spotlighters to Present TWELFTH NIGHT Beginning This Month

Spotlighters will present TWELFTH NIGHT by William Shakespeare directed by Michael Blum October 28th through November 13th, 2022. For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203504®id=29&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spotlighters.org%2Ftwelfthnight?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



Twelfth Night, or What You Will is a romantic comedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written around 1601-1602 as a Twelfth Night's entertainment for the close of the Christmas season.

The play centers on the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola (who is disguised as Cesario) falls in love with the Duke Orsino, who in turn is in love with Countess Olivia. Upon meeting Viola, Countess Olivia falls in love with her thinking she is a man.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Opening Night Reception: Oct 28, 2022

Join the Cast & Director for a post-show reception.

Ten Spot Thursday: Thur, Nov 3, 2022 - 8:00pm

All tickets just $10.00.

There will be a talk-back with Director & Cast on Sun, Nov 6, 2022 immediately following the matinee performance.

Order tickets at www.spotlighters.org/twelfthnight.

Adults: $24

Seniors, Students, Military: $21