Single Carrot Theatre to Present KISS ME, MR. MUSK at The Baltimore Theatre Project in September

Single Carrot Theatre will present the opening show of FLOURISH with a devised production titled Kiss Me, Mr. Musk at The Baltimore Theatre Project opening August 19 and running through September 11.

The Chesapeake Bay expands and sea levels rise into Baltimore City. In this post-human world only our trash remains. What do these inanimate objects do without humans? Can they build a society of their own? A cheeky exploration of climate change action, denial, and what we leave behind.

Single Carrot Theatre is actively seeking Baltimore's trash to help build this exciting and dynamic performance! Donate your trash and see it come to life in Kiss Me, Mr. Musk! Please visit singlecarrot.com/musk for more details!



Kiss Me, Mr. Musk is directed by Single Carrot Theatre's Ensemble Member returning to Baltimore from Carnegie Mellon's Graduate Directing Program, B Kleymeyer. Devisors and performers include SCT's Ensemble Members; Cyd Cohn and Meghan Stanton. Also devising and performing are Ama Brown, Kay De Leòn, Elvis Karegeya, and SCT's Education Director, Parker Matthews. Text is by SCT Artistic Director Genevieve de Mahy, SCT Director of Community Partnerships and Ensemble Member T Canady, and Director B Kleymeyer.

The production is in partnership with Blue Water Baltimore (bluewaterbaltimore.org), who works to restore the quality of Baltimore's rivers, streams and Harbor to foster a healthy environment, a strong economy, and thriving communities. Kiss Me, Mr. Musk will be performed at the Baltimore Theatre Project (theatreproject.org) from August 19, 2022 to September 11, 2022.

Audience size will be limited to 50 people for COVID safety, and all audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination at the time of entry. All Single Carrot staff, cast, and crew are fully vaccinated and tested regularly; cast will perform unmasked.

Full details are available at the Single Carrot website at singlecarrot.com/musk. Tickets for Kiss Me, Mr. Musk are available on a sliding scale, ranging from $10-$75. Single Carrot Theatre is committed to making theatre accessible to all and continues to work to remove cost as a barrier.

Single Carrot Theatre creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.

Single Carrot Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Box Office: 443-844-9253 | SingleCarrot.com