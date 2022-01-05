Shriver Hall Concert Series to Present Pianist Tianyuan Lu, Violist Jordan Bak & More

Shriver Hall Concert Series has announced two free Discovery Series concerts in February 2022: the Baltimore debut of Yale Gordon Concerto Competition-winner Tianyuan Lin on February 5 and the Baltimore debuts of violist Jordan Bak, mezzo-soprano Megan Moore, and pianist Wynona Wang on February 26.

SHCS's free Discovery Series is an annual series of concerts featuring extraordinary young artists emerging on the international scene in their Baltimore debuts. Each concert is presented in a different venue and neighborhood in the region, thereby offering greater access to different local communities.

Opening the 2022 Discovery Series on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00pm in the Baltimore Museum of Art's Meyerhoff Auditorium is pianist Tianyuan Liu, winner of the 2019 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition and 2021 graduate of the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University. The concert, which was postponed from the 2020-21 season, features Liu in Haydn's Sonata in C minor, Hob. XVI:20; Schumann's Fantasie in C Major, Op. 17; Scriabin's Five Preludes, Op. 16; and Nikolai's Medtner's Fairy Tale, Op. 20, No. 1, Canzona serenata, Op. 38, No. 6, and Sonata in G minor, Op. 22.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00pm, violist Jordan Bak, mezzo-soprano Megan Moore, and pianist Wynona Wang make their Baltimore debuts in an afternoon of music by H. Leslie Adams, Jeffrey Mumford, Brahms, and Arnold Bax, plus the world premiere of Jessica Meyer's On fire...no, after you, commissioned by BMI. The concert will take place at University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall. On fire...no, after you is composed to a set of three poems by Jennifer Beattie that encapsulate the extreme emotional dynamics experienced when falling for someone. Meyer says, "The viola and a mezzo voice is a favorite pairing of mine ever since first performing the Brahms songs as a violist myself. I have also been singing a lot more lately, so I will be looking forward to using all of the sounds and colors I know can be executed on both 'instruments' in order to express Beattie's evocative text."

Concert Information



Tianyuan Liu, piano

Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 3:00pm

Baltimore Museum of Art's Meyerhoff Auditorium | 10 Art Museum Drive | Baltimore, MD

Tickets: Free general seating, reservations required. $10 suggested donation.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/Liu

HAYDN: Sonata in C minor, Hob. XVI:20

SCHUMANN: Fantasie in C Major, Op. 17

SCRIABIN: Five Preludes, Op. 16

MEDTNER: Fairy Tale, Op. 20, No. 1

MEDTNER: Canzona serenata, Op. 38, No. 6

MEDTNER: Sonata in G minor, Op. 22

Tianyuan Liu, piano (Baltimore Debut)

Jordan Bak, viola, Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano, and Wynona Wang, piano

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00pm

UMBC Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall | 1000 Hilltop Circle | Baltimore, MD

Tickets: Free general seating, reservations required. $10 suggested donation.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/Bak

H. LESLIE ADAMS: L'extase d'Amour

JEFFREY MUMFORD: Wending

JESSICA MEYER: On fire...no, after you for Mezzo-Soprano, Viola, and Piano [World Premiere]

BRAHMS: Two Songs for Mezzo-Soprano, Viola, and Piano, Op. 91

BAX: Viola Sonata

Jordan Bak, viola (Baltimore Debut)

Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano (Baltimore Debut)

Wynona Wang, piano (Baltimore Debut)