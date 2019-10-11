Save The Date For The 23rd Annual Celebration Of The Arts In Howard County

Howard County's signature arts event, the Howard County Arts Council's Celebration of the Arts in Howard County, will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College.

Join us and Celebrate! The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a reception featuring culinary delicacies from area restaurants, a Gala Art Auction of amazing works by local artists, and wonderful live musical performances. Then, at 8 p.m., take your seat in the Smith or Studio Theatres for the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition and the presentation of the 2019 Howie Awards. Performances and awards are presented live in the Smith Theatre and simulcast in the Studio Theatre. Tickets will be available for purchase in January 2020.

The Rising Star Performing Arts Competition showcases up to ten emerging performing artists or small ensembles (ages 18-35) - who live, work or study in Howard County - vying for a $5,000 professional development award. Audience members will vote for their favorite performance, with the winner announced live on stage that evening! Applications for the 2020 competition are available at hocoarts.org/risingstars, with a final submission deadline of November 1, 2019.

The 2019 Howie Awards will also be presented on the Main Stage during the Celebration. Presented annually, the Howie Awards recognize an Outstanding Artist, Outstanding Arts Educator, and Outstanding Business or Community Supporter of the Arts. Nominees are judged on their contributions and the impact they have had on the artistic life of Howard County. Nomination forms are available online at hocoarts.org/howieawards. Nominations must be received no later than October 30, 2019.

Sponsorships, volunteer, and internship opportunities are available. Celebration Tickets are $100 (Reception and Smith Theatre) and $50 (Reception and Studio Theatre). For more information, visit us online at hocoarts.org or call 410-313-ARTS (2787).





