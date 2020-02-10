STAND-UP SILVER SPRING Is Back At Post 41!

Stand-Up Silver Spring is everybody's favorite local comedy spot. Come on out for the hilarious Wendy Wroblewski, Dominic Rivera, Liz Barlow and Allan Sidley. Guaranteed laughs at the very chill and supremely hospitable Post 41. You need to laugh? We make it happen!

Seating at Post 41 is theatre style and general admission. Arrive early for your favorite seats. Post 41 has a full bar and light concessions (movie snacks). You can also bring in your own food to the venue. Doors open 30 minutes before the show.

More Information avaialble at https://www.improbablecomedy.com





