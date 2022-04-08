Rep Stage to Present THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College (HCC), presents Tennessee Williams' classic play, "The Glass Menagerie," April 28 through May 15, 2022. Directed by Rep Stage's Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch, this exciting production explores how ghosts of the past continue to haunt.



Amanda Wingfield is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a cramped St. Louis apartment with her seemingly aimless son, Tom, and her debilitatingly shy daughter, Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their distractions - alcohol, movies, and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfield family is flooded with hope. But it's uncertain if this mysterious visitor will change things for the better or shatter a family's fragile illusions. This production asks what memories truly look like, and how that answer differs for each of us.



"As an actor portraying Laura, it's been fun and a challenge discovering her many nuances in the manufactured world she lives in. I've read Tennessee Williams' work in the past, but this experience has given me a new found respect for his work." said Brittany Davis.



"It's been wonderful to take on this beloved classic and thrilling to see it through fresh eyes with an ensemble whose members are willing to deeply look. I can't wait to share our work with audiences," said actor Grace Bauer, who portrays Amanda.

Tickets for "The Glass Menagerie" are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and military, and $15 for students with a current ID. Thursdays are $20. The production is in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center on HCC's campus, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org or call the Horowitz Center Box Office at 443-518-1500 ext. 0. The box office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to performance times.

CAST

Dylan Arredondo

Grace Bauer*

Brittany Davis

Noah Israel*



ARTISTIC TEAM

Director: Joseph W. Ritschv

Scenic & Props Design: Mollie Singer

Sound Design: Sarah O'Halloran

Lighting Design: Martha Mountain++

Costume Design: Julie Potter

Stage Manager: Ricky Ramón*

* Member of Actor's Equity Association

++ Member of United Scenic Artists, IATSE

vMember of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society