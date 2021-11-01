Rep Stage Presents Special Engagement Of SUNRIZE 'WITH A Z' OFF-OFF…OFF BROADWAY

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, will present a special engagement of "Sunrize 'With A Z' Off-Off...OFF Broadway," November 19-21, created and performed by Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch.

"Sunrize 'With a Z' Off-Off...OFF Broadway" is a loving satire of contemporary musical theatre divas. With her unique song stylings interspersed with whimsical reflections, sage advice, and insightful backstage stories, Sunrize shares her ups and downs in the "business we call show." The production, created by Joseph W. Ritsch as a benevolent tribute to the musical theatre artists he adored as a child, is a creative endeavor that combines his work as both a drag artist and a musical theatre performer.

"I hope that you will discover that what has made Sunrize so endearing is her naivete, her giant heart, and her passion for entertaining. Her story is at times bumpy, humorous, vulnerable, and celebratory, but always focuses on finding our true selves, defining our own personal meanings of success, and living with a commitment to love and kindness," says Ritsch. "I am so excited to share this piece of my history with you at an evening that will leave you with a smile on your face and warmth in your heart."

Sunrize was a critically acclaimed staple of the New York City nightlife and cabaret scene, headlining in such prestigious venues as The Duplex, Judy's and Fez, as well as touring across the US and internationally, with such reviews as "You'll laugh so hard tears will roll down your cheeks" from New York Newsday.

"Sunrize 'With a Z' Off-Off...OFF Broadway" is produced in partnership with Howard Community College's Educational Foundation. A percentage of all tickets sales will go toward funding meal kits that are distributed by the college food pantry to students who face food insecurity. Collection bins will be at each performance for donations of canned and dry goods, as well as personal care products.

The production will open November 19, 2021, with only three performances through November 21 in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre of the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $20 for students with a current ID. For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org or call the box office at 443-518-1500.