Q-Fest Playwriting Festival Announces Playwrights
Adventure Theatre MTC, Convergence Theatre, and 4615 Theatre Company have announced the playwrights of color participating in Q-Fest 2.0 on June 28, 2020. For this edition of DMV QFEST, the organizations are committed to defining this space for playwrights of color from the DMV, who have worked in the DMV, or feel connected to the DMV.
ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC (2:00PM):
Jeff Dunne
Christen Cromwell
Lorenzo Miguel Henriquez
Lyra Yang
4615 THEATRE COMPANY (3:30PM):
Brandon Rashad Butts
Keche Navina Arrington
Aladrian C. Wetzel
Ryan Anthony
CONVERGENCE THEATRE (5:00PM):
Diego Maramba
Moses Princien
Soo-Jin Lee
Nicholas Michael Bashour
Amber Smithers
CONVERGING MINDS POST FESTIVAL DISCUSSION (7:00 - 8:00PM)