Q-Fest Playwriting Festival Announces Playwrights

Adventure Theatre MTC, Convergence Theatre, and 4615 Theatre Company have announced the playwrights of color participating in Q-Fest 2.0 on June 28, 2020. For this edition of DMV QFEST, the organizations are committed to defining this space for playwrights of color from the DMV, who have worked in the DMV, or feel connected to the DMV.

ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC (2:00PM):

Jeff Dunne

Christen Cromwell

Lorenzo Miguel Henriquez

Lyra Yang



4615 THEATRE COMPANY (3:30PM):

Brandon Rashad Butts

Keche Navina Arrington

Aladrian C. Wetzel

Ryan Anthony



CONVERGENCE THEATRE (5:00PM):

Diego Maramba

Moses Princien

Soo-Jin Lee

Nicholas Michael Bashour

Amber Smithers



CONVERGING MINDS POST FESTIVAL DISCUSSION (7:00 - 8:00PM)

