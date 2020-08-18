Peace Mountain Theatre Company Will Present an Online Performance, SPICES

The performance is free of charge, and will be held on Zoom at 2 PM on Sunday, Sept 13.

On September 13, the [virtual] aroma of spices will float over the airwaves as PMTC's Educational Outreach Program presents Spices, a series of monologues and poems from black artists. In the aftermath of the turmoil arising from the murder of George Floyd, Artistic Director Laurie Freed realized that PMTC had to get involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the best things that theatre offers is the forum in which ideas and voices can be heard.

As Laurie stated, "This was an opportunity to use the words of Black playwrights, Black poets, and Black actors to tell their stories, to highlight their experiences, and to do this in their own voices." Good fortune brought PMTC Jacqueline Youm, who will direct this production; she is a very talented young woman, recently highlighted in the July issue of the PMTC newsletter. A casting call for African-American actors has been issued, auditions have begun, and rehearsals will be starting soon.

The performance is free of charge, and will be held on Zoom at 2 PM on Sunday, Sept 13. Link info: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84219340471

Meeting ID: 842 1934 0471

Phone +13017158592

Password: 84219340471#

a??

For those who cannot attend on September 13 to watch live we will post the full edited version on YouTube a few short days following the premiere. To stay up-to-date on this and the latest PMTC activities, check out our website (https://www.peacemountaintheatre.com/) and follow Peace Mountain Theatre Company on Facebook and YouTube.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You