Olney Theatre Center Has Appointed Four New Board Members

The Olney Theatre Center Board of Directors approved the appointment of three new directors at its September 2019 meeting. These new members include Bola Audena, Heather Dlhopolsky, and Barry Fleishman. In November of 2019, the Board of Directors also approved the appointment of Tami Howie. Short bios of these directors are below.

"The addition of these board members broadens the vital resources of expertise and diverse perspectives to our leadership," said Managing Director Debbie Ellinghaus. "We are fortunate to have such talented individuals to help advance our mission to produce, present and tour extraordinary performances for a diversity of audiences, and educate and inspire the next generation of theater-makers."

Bola Audena is a Management Consultant whose areas of expertise include Business Strategy and Transformation Support. She has experience supporting clients with Program Management, Change Management, HR Transformation, Business Process Re-engineering, Performance Management and Analytics. Currently, Bola is a Management Partner with MBA Growth Partners in Rockville, MD. Bola's passion is working with clients to define their end goals and work to develop essential functions, activities, and initiatives necessary to guarantee the successful deliveries of their strategies. Bola has served as a Senior Consultant and Manager for the U.S Department of Defense, as well as the Program Manager and Client Account Lead for the U.S Department of Agriculture.

Heather Dlhopolsky is a Partner with Linowes and Blocher LLP in the firm's Land Use/Zoning Practice as well as the Practice Group's Chair. She works on all matters of land use and zoning issues for projects including mixed-use, multi-family, and commercial properties. Her clients have included commercial and multi-family developers, institutions, and churches, among others. She is active in leadership positions with the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce and (formerly) Western Montgomery County Citizens Advisory Board. She has chaired the Montgomery County Nighttime Economy Task Force, having been appointed by the county executive to develop recommendations to improve the nighttime business climate. In addition, she has taught real estate at the University of Maryland, and is also actively involved in pro bono legal work in the Montgomery County community.

Barry Fleishman has representative experience as part of the lead counsel for multi-hundred million dollar property damage and business interruption cases representing communications, banking and financial services policyholder victims of the 9/11 attack. In addition, Barry has also represented major corporations seeking insurance coverage with respect to liabilities and losses incurred as the result of catastrophic property damage as well as directors' and officers' activities in cases involving natural disasters, including major hurricane and cyclone-related losses, fires and explosions, mold and moisture, and alleged corporate wrongful acts. Barry was recognized in Best Lawyers (published by BL Rankings LLC), Insurance Law, Litigation - Insurance (2010-2020) as well as a "Super Lawyer" in the area of insurance coverage (2010 - 2018). His insurance coverage experience includes representation before federal and state courts, arbitral tribunals, and judicial and private mediators.

Tami Howie was CEO of the Maryland Technology Council, the state's largest technology trade association supporting biotechnology and innovation in the state of Maryland, Prior to returning to DLA Piper as a Partner. Tami has been involved with the successful exits of over 150 companies and has represented technology companies, investors, SBICs and underwriters such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. She has served on several organizational boards including most recently the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland and as counsel in her early career for the Mid-Atlantic Venture Association. In addition, she has served the tech community by participating as a speaker, committee chair or legal advisor for both the DC Tech Council and Tech Counsel of Maryland. Tami has been named one of America's Top Lawyers and has received the Young Gun Award from the Washington Business Journal.

For more information, please visit olneytheatre.org.





