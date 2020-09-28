Olney Theatre Announces Furloughs and Schedule Changes

Over 50% of the full-time staff has been furloughed.

Olney Theatre Center today announced a schedule that aims to resume full production in April of 2021. Because of that decision, over 50% of the full-time staff has been furloughed. The Olney Theatre administrative offices will be closed Friday through Mondays. The remotely operated Box Office hours will be open Wednesday to Saturday, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

In a statement posted to the Olney Theatre Center and elsewhere, Artistic Director, Jason Loewith issued a stinging critique of the lack of public leadership that has led to the continued complete shutdown of much of the country's live entertainment industry. "The failure to prioritize live entertainment in government safety planning has effectively stigmatized live performance for the foreseeable future. While federal and local governments worked so aggressively, and so quickly, to figure out how every other industry could open slowly and safely, ours was ignored. And if that doesn't change soon, we're going to be in deep trouble." Read the full statement (available for re-print) here.

Says Managing Director, Debbie Ellinghaus, "When the pandemic hit in March, we were in the middle of the best season in OTC's 83-year-old history, and had just learned about our record-setting 27 Helen Hayes Award nominations. And, this week, we received national recognition from the New York Times for our virtual production of The Humans. But, our stages remain dark, ticket sales are on hold, and we've made the painful decision to furlough more than half of our staff and reduce the hours and compensation of others*.

In the meantime, Olney Theatre has an aggressive slate of online programs including the critically acclaimed production of The Humans which is currently streaming through October 4. Soon after, Just Arts: A Celebration of Arts and Activism, will stream on four Fridays, beginning on October 9. November will see the launch of OTC's Signal Boost which will include weekly online concerts, a podcast, and live-streamed entertainment.

The theatre is applying to Montgomery County to be able to produce Paul Morella's annual solo mounting of A Christmas Carol To be performed in December to a maximum of 25% audience capacity in the 428-seat Mainstage theatre.

