National Players Offer Pay-What-You-Can Performances for Tour 71 Productions

National Players presents its three play repertory with a series of pay-what-you can previews in August and September. Audiences are invited to these low-or-no-cost performances of Walk Two Moons (August 10 & 11), As You Like It (August 16 - 18) and The Diary of Anne Frank (September 17 & 18) in Olney's Historic Theatre. The run of performances concludes with a VIP/Press Opening of The Diary of Anne Frank on September 19 at 7:30 pm (not a pay-what-you-can).

"Last season we shifted to performing not just our Shakespeare production, but our entire repertory for the community on a pay-what-you-can basis" said Jason King Jones, National Players Artistic Director and Senior Associate Artistic Director at Olney Theatre Center. "The response was overwhelmingly positive, so we're doing it again! To make these shows as accessible as possible is so important, because community building is a big part of National Players' mission."

The National Players company consists of 10 early-career theatre artists who spend 10 months touring the United States with their three-play repertory to performing arts centers and universities but also schools, rural community centers, penitentiaries and other areas with limited access to the arts. The company for Tour 70 includes: Lisa Danielle Buch, Saira Grewal, Matt Merline, Liz Monasky, Faith Ore, Miranda Pepin, Cedrick L. Riggs, Jr., Anna J. Shafer, Emma Stern, and John J. Yazzo. The Players are a completely self-sufficient touring company. The ten members load-in and build their own sets, hang the lights, maintain the costumes, and fulfill all support roles during their tour.

Tickets for the previews may only be purchased on the day-of performance at the Olney Theatre Center Box Office. The Box Office opens for Pay-What-You-Can sales at 5pm. All purchases must be in-person and in cash. No phone or internet sales.

Following their tour, National Players will return to Olney Theatre Center in the Spring 2020 for a homestand of performances. That schedule will be released shortly on olneytheatre.org





