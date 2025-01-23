Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUN Company Presents THE COMMEDIA PRINCESS AND THE PEA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre's (MET) FUN Company has announced its upcoming production of The Commedia Princess and the Pea. This hilarious and high-energy show promises fun for audiences of all ages.

Join Arlequine, who is afraid she'll be stuck playing the role of the pea, but he ends up getting to play the prince. Watch as the troupe romps through a series of hilarious princess tests, filled with great slapstick humor, and unexpected twists! And yes, there's a fairy godmother—whether or not the troupe approves, Rosetta's playing the role!

Director Stephen Craig shares his enthusiasm for the production:“This will be the zaniest version of Princess and the Pea you've ever seen! The Commedia dell'Arte actors transform into multiple characters in the fast-paced and farcical show. With constant costume changes and frequent breaking of the fourth wall, it's an experience that will keep audiences on their toes and laughing throughout.”

The cast features MET Ensemble Members Karli Cole (Arlequine), Molly Parchment (Rosetta), and Jennifer Pagano (Columbina), alongside Fred Fletcher-Jackson (Punchin).

Behind the scenes, the Production Team includes MET Ensemble Members, Stephen Craig (Director), along with Melynda Burdette Wintrol (Interim Managing Director), Cody James (Technical Director), AJ George-Wright (Stage Manager), Kaydin Hamby (Sound Design), Julie Herber (Costume Design), and Jeremy Myers (Props Designer). They are joined by Rhett Wolford (Set Design), and Ashley Federico (Lighting Design).

The show opens on Saturday, February 15, and runs through Sunday, March 9, with performances on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m..

Arrive early to enjoy crafts and activities in the lobby! The show runs approximately 50 minutes with no intermission. ASL interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Tickets are priced from $17 to $20, with discounts for children, seniors, and military. ‘Pay What You Will' tickets, starting at $7, are available for each performance while supplies last. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and one hour before performances.

