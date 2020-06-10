Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents Virtual FUNCamp

Due to the health crisis, MET will not be holding in-person FUNCamp this summer. However, FUNCamp offerings have been re-imagined for a digital platform. Below is the full course offering and schedule for FUNCamp 2020.



Session I: June 22-26

Musical Theatre (Ages 12 - 16) 10am-3pm * $190

Work on becoming a triple threat as you combine acting, singing, and dancing. Students will be led in a morning workout then move through their day working on scenes, songs, and dances from some of Broadway's greatest treasures. Off-screen activities and individual coaching sessions will be built in as the students work on a final performance at the end of the week.

Session II: June 29 - July 3

Creating Theatre (Ages 7 - 11) 10am-3pm * $190

You become set, costume, lighting, sound, and prop designer. Each day will focus on a different area of theatrical design, as well as different acting, movement, design elements. Working with theatre professionals, students will learn design methods and techniques, explore creative expression through design, and then create a theatre piece that explores each design element utilizing what you have at your fingertips at home. Daily projects will be filmed to share with family and friends.

Session III: July 6-10

Performance Project (Ages 12 - 16) 10am-3pm * $190

Students will create an original theatre piece utilizing ensemble-based exercises that are the core of MET. This is a chance to use their own voices to really show us the future of theatre. Become writer, director, performer, and artist as they build a show from the ground up to be performed for family and friends at the end of the week.

Session IV: July 13-17

Improv/Comedy Jam (Ages 12 - 16) * $190

Class clowns and wallflowers alike are all welcome! Basic improv exercises, stand-up comedy techniques, and comedy scene work are all fused to help students learn how to write, create and perform an original student-crafted comedy improv show..all while building confidence and honing public speaking skills.

Session V: July 20-24

Performance Project (Ages 12 - 16) 10am-3pm * $190

Students will create an original theatre piece utilizing ensemble-based exercises that are the core of MET. This is a chance to use their own voices to really show us the future of theatre. Become writer, director, performer, and artist as they build a show from the ground up to be performed for family and friends at the end of the week.

Session VI: July 27-31

Musical Theatre (Ages 7 - 11) * $190

Work on becoming a confident triple threat as you combine acting, singing, and dancing. Students will be led in a morning workout then move through their day working on scenes, songs, and dances from some of Broadway's greatest treasures. Off-screen activities and individual coaching sessions will be built in as the students work on a final performance presented at the end of the week

Session VII: August 3-7

Improv/Comedy Jam (Ages 12 - 16) * $190

Class clowns and wallflowers alike are all welcome! Basic improv exercises, stand-up comedy techniques and comedy scene work are all fused to help students learn how to write, create and perform an original student-crafted comedy improv show..all while building confidence and honing public speaking skills.

Session VIII: August 10-14

Musical Theatre (Ages 12 - 16) 10am-3pm * $190

Work on becoming a triple threat as you combine acting, singing, and dancing. Students will be led in a morning workout then move through their day working on scenes, songs, and dances from some of Broadway's greatest treasures. Off-screen activities and individual coaching sessions will be built in as the students work on a final performance at the end of the week.

